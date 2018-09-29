Ten Sovereigns remains unbeaten in Middle Park

Donnacha OBrien riding Ten Sovereigns (L) win the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes from Jash

Ten Sovereigns maintained his unbeaten record with victory in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of No Nay Never made a spectacular debut at the Curragh in late August and returned to the track to win the Group Three Round Tower Stakes on his latest appearance.

With trainer Aidan O'Brien and his son Donnacha having already landed the Royal Lodge with Mohawk and the Cheveley Park with Fairyland earlier in the afternoon, Ten Sovereigns was a prohibitively priced 8-13 favourite to provide the Ballydoyle team with a big-race treble.

The odds-on shot travelled powerfully on the heels of the leaders for much of the way before hitting the front racing inside the final two furlongs.

Simon Crisford's Jash, who was stepping up markedly in class following novice wins on the July Course and at Salisbury, covered the move and briefly threatened to make a real race of it.

However, Ten Sovereigns found more once tackled and passed the post half a length to the good.

Rumble Inthejungle was a further three and a half lengths back in third.

O'Brien said: "He learnt plenty. He is a very fast horse with a lot of speed.

"It is exciting for the lads as they have the stamina in the Galileo mares and now they have justified having the No Nay Never and Scat Daddy speed.

"That was the exciting thing today - he was going to Group One standard and you don't really know how they will go until you run them.

"I'm delighted and Donnacha gave him a super ride. Donnacha said when he came in that it was the first time he showed greenness and I was worried about that as the first day he ran he galloped up the Curragh by himself.

"It wasn't ideal to go back so quick for the next one, but obviously we were delighted that he did go back."

Asked whether Ten Sovereigns could return to Newmarket for the Dewhurst Stakes on October 13, the trainer added: "I think it might not be the right thing to do. It's not long since he started, we rushed two runs in together and he just about made it back for this one.

"I think to be fair to him the best thing will be to leave him alone (until next year), but the lads will decide.

"He is very exciting. He probably won't get much further than a mile, if he gets a mile."

While O'Brien appeared to be in two minds about whether Ten Sovereigns will develop into a 2000 Guineas contender, Crisford is in no doubt that will be the aim for Jash.

He told ITV Racing: "I'm absolutely thrilled. It was a huge effort. We were beaten by a better horse on the day, but I'm convinced that when we get over a mile, our fellow will be even better.

"Great credit to him as obviously he lacks a lot of experience. So does the winner, who has also only had two runs (before today). I would say they are two very smart horses.

"Our horse is still very much on the leg. He has that very charming Harry Potter marking on his face, I was hoping he'd bring a touch of magic today and he did.

"We were just outgunned coming up the hill there, but I think he'll strengthen a lot over the winter and he'll have a Guineas preparation."

Rumble Inthejungle was a further three and a half lengths back in third.

His trainer, Richard Spencer, said: "I've got a smile on my face for once!

"He has run well considering we were out on the wing. He has run with the choke out early, which wasn't the plan. The plan was to get a lead.

"He is a horse with a bright future and next year we will work back from the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. That will be his main target.

"We've not spoken to the owners, but I would think that would be it for the season."