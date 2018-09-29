Dettori wins on Wissahickon in Cambridgeshire Stakes

Frankie Dettori riding Wissahickon (left) wins the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap Stakes at Newmarket

Wissahickon proved a different class to his rivals in the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

The three-year-old had won three of his previous four starts this season and was an 11-1 shot to provide trainer John Gosden with a fourth victory in the first leg of the autumn double.

Frankie Dettori, bidding for his first victory in the race since scoring aboard the Gosden-trained Halling in 1994, cut a confident figure in the saddle for much of the nine-furlong journey, settling Wissahickon towards the rear of the larger group that raced on the far side of the track.

Dettori angled his mount towards the centre of the course with a couple of furlongs to run and he quickly made his way through the field, taking over the lead from Via Via passing the final furlong marker.

From there the result was never in doubt, with Dettori only having to push Wissahickon out to the line to score by three and three-quarter lengths.

Gosden said: "Frankie said they went too hard. He said he dropped the bit on him, let him coast for three furlongs and then picked him up again. It was a very clever ride.

"That is experience. There is no other word for it. Full marks to the jockey."

He added: "I think we will have to go for a Listed race now. He will be fine, but he likes this ground. If it is a wet autumn he wouldn't be happy.

"He is not a Halling. He is nice horse, but he is a bit wild. He careered over his lad before the race, then when I legged up Frankie he put me into the rail.

"Frankie was very brave for a boy of 46!"

Mordin, Via Via and Sabador were second, third and fourth respectively.

Irish Cambridgeshire winner Kenya was the 8-1 favourite to provide trainer Aidan O'Brien with a big-race four-timer on the day, but finished well-beaten after racing prominently.