Thunder Snow on course for Breeders' Cup Classic

Thunder Snow (Credit: Dubai Racing Club//Andrew Watkins)

Thunder Snow is firmly on target for the Breeders' Cup Classic after running a big race in defeat in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park.

The Saeed bin Suroor-trained Dubai World Cup winner looked like bouncing back in style from his disappointing run in the Juddmonte International when sweeping to the front, only to be run down close home by outsider Discreet Lover.

Christophe Soumillon's mount had come from off what had been a scorching pace set by favourite Diversify and Aidan O'Brien's Mendelssohn, and while the market leader cracked in the straight, the Ballydoyle runner stuck to his guns to be a highly-creditable third.

Bin Suroor told www.godolphin.com: "He has run a huge race - I am very happy with the performance.

"He needed it and we will now go for the Breeders' Cup Classic."

Also heading to Churchill Downs on November 3 is the Jamie Osborne-trained Toast Of New York, who stayed on to be second to Mind Your Biscuits in the Lukas Classic at the Kentucky track.

An agonisingly close second to Bayern in the 2014 Breeders' Cup Classic, Osborne's stable star was having his first run since the Pegasus World Cup in January, since when he has been gelded.

The Lambourn handler tweeted: "Great run by Toast to finish 2nd to The Biscuit. Fantastic team effort to get him back."