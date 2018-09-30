Alpha Delphini on track for Abbaye

Alpha Delphini

Bryan Smart reports Alpha Delphini to be in "good order" as he prepares to emulate his half-brother Tangerine Trees in the Qatar Prix de l'Abbaye.

Tangerine Trees took Europe's premier five-furlong dash in 2011 for his only triumph at the top level, while Alpha Delphini has the edge over his sibling as he has already recorded a Group One victory.

That came in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, where he defeated Mabs Cross by a nose in an extremely tight photo finish.

Since that dramatic day on the Knavesmire in August, Smart has had nothing but France in mind for the seven-year-old.

"Graham Lee rode him a piece of work on Friday and we're all happy with him. He's in good order," said the Thirsk handler.

"He'll travel out there next week and hopefully he'll run really well.

"It would be special if he could match his brother, but at least he's going with a Group One under his belt. That's the good thing, he's already done it.

"If he could go and win the Abbaye like his brother did, it would be a fantastic feat."