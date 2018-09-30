Leger winner heading for Arc de Triomphe

Kew Gardens wins the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster

William Hill St Leger hero Kew Gardens is set to take his chance in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt has enjoyed a fine season, with his Classic triumph at Doncaster adding to his victory in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot and the Grand Prix de Paris over the Arc course and distance.

O'Brien said: "The plan is that we are going towards the Arc with him. There is a forfeit stage in the morning and he's going to be left in. At the moment that's what we are looking at doing.

"Hunting Horn is going to be left in as well and Capri as well. We have to decide whether Magical will be left in in the morning.

"She's one we're not sure about. If she isn't left in, she'll go to the Opera instead and Magic Wand might go for the fillies' race (Opera) as well, but Forever Together won't run again this year.

"Pink Dogwood might go for the fillies' race (Prix Marcel Boussac) and Broome might go to the colts' race (Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere)."