Enable heads 22 in Arc frame

Frankie Dettori celebrates on Enable

Sea Of Class is set to take on last year's winner Enable after trainer William Haggas confirmed the Irish Oaks heroine will be added to the field for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Wednesday's supplementary stage.

That means the mouthwatering clash between the two top fillies from the last two seasons will headline Europe's premier middle-distance race at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

Enable won the Yorkshire Oaks ahead of lifting the Arc 12 months ago, and Sea Of Class enticed connections to allow her to take her chance after her impressive victory in that Group One at York in August.

"Yes, I think our plan is to supplement her," the Newmarket handler told Press Association Sport.

"The weather forecast looks dry and we're happy with her, so that's the idea."

The daughter of 2009 Arc winner Sea The Stars is second-favourite at around 4-1 behind Enable, the 11-10 market leader, in the ante-post betting.

Whether she will be joined by stablemate Cracksman is still undecided, with trainer John Gosden monitoring ground conditions.

However, both featured among the 22 left in contention on Monday.

Aidan O'Brien has whittled his potential team for this year's renewal down to six, with St Leger hero Kew Gardens in the mix along with Capri, Flag Of Honour, Hunting Horn, Nelson and Magical.

Roger Varian's Defoe and the Sylvester Kirk-trained Salouen are other potential cross-Channel raiders.

Andre Fabre has saddled a record seven previous winners, but has not struck gold since Rail Link's victory 12 years ago.

He has four possible runners in Waldgeist, Cloth Of Stars, Talismanic and Kitesurf.