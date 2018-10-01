Stars Over The Sea on course for Cesarewitch

Cesarewitch action

Ian Williams hopes Stars Over The Sea can show his latest victory was no fluke by following up in the Dubai £500,000 Cesarewitch Stakes at Newmarket.

After claiming an impressive triumph from the front in the Cesarewitch Trial over the two-and-a-quarter-mile trip on the Rowley Mile, the son of Sea The Stars will bid to give the Alvechurch handler his first success in the big handicap on October 13.

Williams said: "That was a good performance from Stars Over The Sea and he will now go to the Cesarewitch.

"He is probably not going to get as easy a lead, but there will not be much in front of him if he sees the trip out in slightly better company.

"I think one or two people have said he was a fortunate winner last time, but they have still got to get from A to B and it takes a fair horse to maintain the gallop he maintained."

Although the Roger Brookhouse-owned gelding is set to be near the top of the weights, Williams has ruled out the prospect of using a claimer to help offset such a burden.

He added: "He has been put up 8lb and he has a 4lb penalty to carry, but I think it would be a huge ask for a claimer to ride him.

"Why change a jockey like Pat (Cosgrave), who rode him well last time? I think his knowledge of the horse is worth 4lb or 5lb."

A return to Doncaster for the Betfred November Handicap could be on the cards for Byron Flyer after the seven-year-old supplemented his win on Town Moor with further success at Newmarket on Thursday.

Williams said: "It looks like I've been running him over the wrong trip for the last six months.

"He was not quite getting home over two miles, but dropping him back to a mile and a half has seen him finishing his races well.

"There have been suggestions he is not genuine, but never for a moment have I thought he is ungenuine.

"His last two races have been a career best and the only thing that has changed is the trip.

"With him being a course and distance winner, the November Handicap looks appealing, so we may go for that then have a go novice chasing."