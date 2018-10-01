Laurens 5/2 for Sun Chariot Stakes

Daniel Tudhope riding Laurens (r) win the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes

Laurens will face a maximum of 12 rivals when she goes in search of a fifth Group One victory in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Karl Burke's star filly won the Prix Saint-Alary and the French Oaks over a mile and a quarter earlier in the season before disappointing when stepped up to a mile and a half for the Yorkshire Oaks.

Laurens showed her true colours back at a mile in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown three weeks ago, however, seeing off the now-retired wonder-filly Alpha Centauri, and she is 5/2 favourite with Sky Bet to add to her tally this weekend.

Andre Fabre won the 2015 Sun Chariot with Esoterique and looks to have another major contender after supplementing Wind Chimes.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman was a dominant winner of a Group Three on her penultimate start and was only narrowly denied by Recoletos in the Prix du Moulin on her latest outing.

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed Clemmie, Happily and I Can Fly.

Other contenders include Richard Hannon's Billesdon Brook, who narrowly beat Laurens when claiming a shock victory in the 1000 Guineas over this course and distance in the spring, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Veracious and Aljazzi from Marco Botti's yard.