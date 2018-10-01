Dubai and US mooted for Mootasadir after Dundalk win

Hugo Palmer

Mootasadir may go further field in search of more success after he opened his Pattern-race account in the Group Three Diamond Stakes at Dundalk.

Trainer Hugo Palmer has yet to firm up plans, but possibilities for the progressive and lightly-raced three-year-old could include trips to America and Dubai.

"I was delighted with him," Palmer said of Friday's winner.

"He slightly lost his way a bit in the middle of the season. Full credit to the owner's manager for suggesting supplementing him for the race. He did it really nicely in the end.

"Being out of a Group One-winning mare (Mahbooba) that raced out in his owner's colours and a son of Dansili, it was important we got some Stakes form for him - and you wouldn't find a better looking horse in training.

"It's fantastic for him to be a Group winner.

"He does appear to want to run on a level surface. He hit every ridge at Newmarket, so I don't entirely know what next.

"Dubai is a strong possibility, but whether it's next or after, I don't know.

"Obviously, we'll discuss it with the owners, but I wouldn't rule out a turf race in America either - because that's a level surface over there."