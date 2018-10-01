John Quinn eyeing winter break for Signora Cabello

Signora Cabello

Signora Cabello might not run again this season after performing way below her best in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Trainer John Quinn feels it was "one step too far" for the dual Group Two-winning juvenile filly, who never really got competitive and was eventually well beaten behind Fairyland in the six-furlong Group One.

"She obviously didn't run her race in any shape or form, but she's had a hard year and has been to all the big gigs. It was a step too far," said Quinn.

"I've got to speak to the owners (Phoenix Thoroughbred and Zen Racing) over the next few days, but I'd say she's had enough for the year."

Signora Cabello has been a fine servant to the Malton trainer, finishing second in the Prix Morny as well as completing a summer hat-trick in York's Marygate Stakes, the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix Robert Papin at Masions-Laffite.