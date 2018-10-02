Roger Varian forgives Yourtimeisnow poor Newmarket run

Yourtimeisnow wins at Salisbury

Roger Varian is putting a line through Yourtimeisnow's disappointing effort in the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

After following up an impressive Newbury novice victory with a Group Three success in the Dick Poole at Salisbury, the daughter of Charm Spirit figured prominently in the betting for last Friday's Group Two test.

However, she trailed home a well-beaten eighth of nine runners and Varian believes his filly lost her race before the start.

He said: "She was too fresh and got upset in the build up to the race during the saddling procedure. I was a bit concerned before she went out on track. You can put a line through that, as it was not her running for sure and she is a good filly.

"You have got to have the ability, body and mind all working together in these Group races and her mind was off piste.

"That will be it for the season. I think she will stay seven (furlongs) next year, but she will have to learn to relax."