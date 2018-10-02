John Gosden aims Too Darn Hot at Dewhurst at Newmarket

Too Darn Hot

John Gosden reports Too Darn Hot to be on course to step up to Group One level in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 13.

The exciting son of Dubawi has been one of the stars in the two-year-old division, winning his maiden with consummate ease and then taking the Solario Stakes and Champagne Stakes in impressive fashion.

Gosden feels the impeccably bred colt, owned by Lord Lloyd-Webber, is ready for the step up to the top level.

"He's in great form, very happy with him. He's a sweet, lovely horse to be around," the Newmarket trainer told At The Races.

"He'll pick up and do a little piece of work next week, a couple of bits, and then hopefully on to the Dewhurst.

"We couldn't be happier with him. He's got a high cruising speed and a great turn of foot.

"It's not like me to take a horse from a maiden to a Group Three to a Group Two. I don't normally do that kind of thing with two-year-olds. I go quietly along, but he's a well-bred horse.

"He's put himself forward, he's up for the game. He's exciting. It's a leap in class every time and we couldn't be happier with him and he's a very together horse."