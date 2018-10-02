Flag Of Honour out of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Aidan O'Brien

Flag Of Honour was one of three withdrawals from Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at the second forfeit stage for the ParisLongchamp showpiece.

Aidan O'Brien's Irish St Leger hero was removed from the reckoning for the 12-furlong prize, although the Ballydoyle handler still has five options headed by Doncaster winner Kew Gardens and Capri.

Andre Fabre is another to have narrowed his team a little with Prix Vermeille winner Kitesurf taken out, with three stablemates standing their ground in Cloth Of Stars, Waldgeist and Talismanic.

The other contender to miss out is Bateel, winner of last year's Prix Vermeille for Francis Graffard, leaving 19 contenders for the Group One.

Wednesday marks the supplementary stage for the Arc, with William Haggas confirming on Monday that he expects Sea Of Class to be added to the field.