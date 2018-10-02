Kevin Prendergast confirms Madhmoon done for the season

Madhmoon

Exciting juvenile prospect Madhmoon will not run in the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster later this month and will now embark on a winter break.

The two-year-old son of Dawn Approach has made a real impression this season, winning on his debut at Leopardstown in August before following up back at the Dublin track in a Group Two heat on Irish Champions Weekend.

Trainer Kevin Prendergast and owner Sheikh Hamdam Al Maktoum had been considering a crack at Doncaster's Group One contest on October 27, but have instead decided to draw stumps, with a 2019 Classic campaign in mind.

Prendergast said: "Everything is all right with him. I've just spoken to the boss and he said as Madhmoon's had two races this year, he's happy to leave him now for next season."