Ghaiyyath heading to Dubai as winter break beckons

Charlie Appleby

Ghaiyyath is to spend the winter in Dubai after connections decided not to run the one-time Classic hope again this season.

The Godolphin-owned son of Dubawi looked set for an exciting three-year-old campaign when winning the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last October, only to be sidelined until last month.

Ghaiyyath showed he was potentially top class when impressing with a comeback victory in the Group Three Prix du Prince d'Orange at ParisLongchamp last month.

However, trainer Charlie Appleby has announced Ghaiyyath will sidestep engagements including back at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend and the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 20.

"He came out of that race (in France) very well, but after discussion with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, it has been decided to finish Ghaiyyath's campaign now and to bring him back for a series of suitable targets at the highest level next year," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.