Cracksman team given hope

Frankie Dettori celebrates as Cracksman wins the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot

Cracksman's participation in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday is still up in the air with rain now forecast in some quarters for Paris on Saturday evening.

Already a winner at ParisLongchamp this season in the Prix Ganay, the John Gosden-trained Frankel colt was then made to work extremely hard in the Coronation Cup and was beaten at Royal Ascot.

Owner Anthony Oppenheimer said late on Tuesday afternoon: "No one has spoken to me to say that they have walked the course as yet.

"I'm told the ground is good at the moment, but I've also been told that it is fast.

"There has been a change in the forecast which suggests there will be rain on Saturday evening and Sunday, but quite how much will fall is unclear.

"It depends if it will be a few millimetres or quite a lot of rain, in either case it is leaving it late.

"I know about the strip of fresh ground that has been saved for Sunday, but I can't help wondering how wide it is and if everyone will make a beeline for it.

"We're just going to have to wait and see for a bit longer, I'm afraid."

Should Cracksman miss the Arc, he is expected to defend his crown in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 20, in what would be his last racecourse appearance.