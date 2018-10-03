Pretty Pollyanna set for the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket

Pretty Pollyanna

Pretty Pollyanna is set to run in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on Friday week in a bid to atone for her defeat in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at the weekend.

Connections of the Michael Bell-trained filly are keen to step the Prix Morny winner up in trip, after she rallied in the closing stages for fourth place in the six-furlong feature won by Fairyland, having taken a keen hold in the early stages.

"Subject to her well-being, she will run in the Fillies' Mile," said Bell.

"She seems fine. We're just waiting. Obviously the weather will play a part, but that is the intention at the moment."

In addition to her victory in the Prix Morny, the Bill and Tim Gredley-owned daughter of Oasis Dream has also won the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes this season.