Rashaan could run in the PWC Champion Chase

Rashaan

Rashaan may bid to add to his excellent strike rate in this weekend's PWC Champion Chase at Gowran.

Colin Kidd's stable star won for the first time over fences in a Grade Three at Galway, meaning he has now won on the Flat, over hurdles and the larger obstacles.

Given how the form of the Galway race has worked out, Rashaan would not be out of place on Saturday.

"It's a speculative entry at the minute. It's our local track, and a lot will depend on the ground," said Kidd.

"If the word firm is in it he won't go, but there is rain forecast. Maybe the race might cut up, so we'll just have to see.

"The second, third and fourth have all won since the Galway race, so it couldn't have worked out any better. It looked good beforehand, and so it proved.

"If he doesn't run there's a winners-of-one race at Galway next Tuesday that might be an option. He could go back there, because he's ready to run, so we just need the right race."

Peter Fahey is keen to let Peregrine Run take his chance as long as the ground is suitable.

"He's in great form - and as long as the ground is good, he'll take his chance," said Fahey.

"The ground is quick enough at the moment, so I hope they get a bit of rain - but not too much.

"He doesn't get three miles - he proved that last time over hurdles. But this looks a lovely race for him, competitive, but if the ground is good he'll put up a good show.

"He has a couple of options after that, the Down Royal race for second-season chasers, and we could even take him over to England - although I think he's rated a bit high for handicaps now.

"Once the ground goes soft, that will be him for a while."