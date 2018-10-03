Maria's Benefit to make her chasing debut at Warwick

Action from Warwick

Trainer Stuart Edmunds is hoping Maria's Benefit has "a nice introduction" to fences when she makes her debut over the bigger obstacles in the USB Beginners' Chase at Warwick on Thursday.

The Grade Two-winning hurdler has just two opponents in the two-mile contest, as she returns to action for the first time since finishing fourth to Laurina in the Trull House Stud Mares' Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Edmunds has left no stone unturned, having given her a taste of the Warwick fences as part of her preparation. All the Newport Pagnell trainer wants now is for ground conditions to be suitable.

"As long as there's no good to firm in the ground, she'll run," said Edmunds.

"They have promised me it's lovely good ground and she does like that.

"She has done very well over the summer. She got very big, so she's taken an awful lot of work.

"She's been for two away days. She has actually been to Warwick and schooled over fences there, so we've done as much as we can at home. We just hope for the best.

"There's only the three runners. It should be a nice introduction."

Taking on Maria's Benefit are Desirable Court, having his first run since joining Dan Skelton from Alan King's stable, and the Gary Moore-trained Knockanuss.