Salouen set to contest the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Sylvester Kirk

Salouen is on the verge of achieving a long-held ambition of owner Rohan Balasuriya when he runs in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Sylvester Kirk's consistent four-year-old has kept top company for the last two seasons, coming up agonisingly short on several occasions.

His best effort was when beaten just a head by Cracksman in the Coronation Cup at Epsom in June, and he has since proved that was no fluke with two big runs in France.

"He's in great form, we're happy with him and we're looking forward to Sunday," Kirk told At The Races.

"His owner has always dreamt of running him in the Arc, so we've always tried to get him there and we are lucky enough to do that.

"I would have preferred a little bit of cut in the ground, like we had at Epsom, although he broke a track record at Windsor as a two-year-old on very fast ground."

He added: "He's struggled to win because he's been in top company. It might not have done him any harm dropping in class to try to get his head in front, but not having those races in between those Group Ones has probably helped him run so well in them.

"We'll probably pop him out and hope he makes it into the first half dozen, we'll have a chat with the owner and come up with a plan."