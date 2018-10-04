The Mackem Bullet heads for Breeders' Cup

Fairyland wins the Sky Bet Lowther at York

Brian Ellison is all set for a trip to America and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf with high-class The Mackem Bullet.

Sent off a largely-unconsidered 25/1 chance in the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday, she beat all bar Aidan O'Brien's Fairyland.

It was the second time this season the two fillies had dominated a big race - with only a nose between them in the Lowther Stakes at York, while this time the distance was a neck.

"I said before the race I thought her price was a bit of an insult, given the York form, and she proved that again," said Ellison.

"It looks like it will be the Breeders' Cup for her next. When Oisin (Murphy) got off her he said she's crying out for further.

"I think over there, a mile round two turns should be perfect.

"I hope she takes the travelling and everything well, but at the moment she's come out of her race fine."

Reflecting on the narrow margin of defeat, the North Yorkshire-based trainer said: "I wasn't gutted at all, I was over the moon with her. It was a good Cheveley Park - all the best fillies were there."

Ellison also had news of his smart stayer Seamour, not seen since October last year.

"Seamour will be back in at Christmas. He just tweaked a joint, and it was the wrong time of the year to do it," he said.

"I think he'll go back for the (Northumberland) Plate and races like that."