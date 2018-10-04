Enable handed stall six for Arc de Triomphe double

Frankie Dettori kisses Enable

Enable will break from stall six when she defends her crown in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

John Gosden's filly was a brilliant winner of Europe's premier middle-distance prize at Chantilly last season.

She has missed much of the current campaign through injury, but following a foot-perfect comeback at Kempton last month, she is a red-hot favourite to become the eighth dual Arc victor at ParisLongchamp this weekend.

Enable is set to face 18 rivals, with stablemate Cracksman the only horse to withdraw before Thursday's final declaration stage.

Aidan O'Brien's five-strong team is headed by St Leger hero Kew Gardens (stall 14). The Ballydoyle handler also saddles Capri (four), Hunting Horn (12), Nelson (three) and Magical (16).

The William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class was handed a far from ideal starting berth in stall 15, while Roger Varian's Defoe is even wider in 18.

The British challenge is completed by Sylvester Kirk's Salouen, who was first out of the hat and drew stall seven.

Andre Fabre, who has saddled a record seven Arc winners but has not struck gold since Rail Link's victory 12 years ago, is represented by Waldgeist (13), Cloth Of Stars (nine) and Talismanic (eight).

Prix du Jockey Club winner Study Of Man is widest of all in stall 19, with Clincher nearest the rail in stall one.

Way To Paris (10), Tiberian (five), Neufbosc (11), Patascoy (two), and Louis D'Or (17) make up the field.