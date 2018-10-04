James Doyle returns on Friday

Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle

James Doyle gave up his rides at Lingfield and Chelmsford on Thursday after feeling unwell but is expected to return to action on Friday.

Doyle, who has enjoyed a tremendous season riding for Godolphin and also teaming up with William Haggas, is due to ride the brilliant Sea Of Class for the latter in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.

He was booked for three mounts at Lingfield and two at Chelmsford.

Doyle's agent, Michael Haggas, said: "Everything is fine, he's just not feeling very well.

"He's riding in France tomorrow for Godolphin and he'll be there."

Doyle is due to do his minimum weight on Sea Of Class as he looks to add to victories in the Irish and Yorkshire Oaks on the same filly, and the Prince of Wales's Stakes and King George on Poet's Word.