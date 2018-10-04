Laurens tops Sun Chariot hopefuls

Daniel Tudhope riding Laurens (r) win the Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes

Laurens will face nine rivals in the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The three-year-old filly has won six of her nine career outings for Karl Burke, with her only defeats coming behind Freddy Head's high-class Polydream last season, Billesdon Brook in the 1000 Guineas and when she seemingly failed to stay in the Yorkshire Oaks.

Back at a mile last time out, she landed the fourth Group One of her career in the Matron Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend when beating Alpha Centauri, who was subsequently retired due to an injury sustained in the race.

"Laurens looks to be in great form and is spot on physically - her weight is almost identical to when she left the yard for Leopardstown to run in the Matron. Her coat is in perfect condition and I am very happy with her," said Burke.

"There are no indications whatsoever that the long season is taking its toll. We purposely gave her a midsummer break after the Diane to avoid that with her autumn campaign in mind.

"She has run at Newmarket twice before, winning a Group One and finishing second in a Classic, so the straight mile clearly suits her. There is a bit of rain forecast prior to race time, so conditions should be perfect for her."

Laurens will face Billesdon Brook once more, with Richard Hannon hoping a return to Newmarket will help her bounce back to winning ways after defeats in the Coronation Stakes and the 10-furlong Nassau at Goodwood.

Andre Fabre supplemented the Coolmore-owned Wind Chimes earlier in the week after she was only narrowly beaten by Recoletos in the Prix du Moulin last time.

Aidan O'Brien is represented by Happily, a dual Group One winner at two but without a success this season, Boomerang Stakes victor I Can Fly and Clemmie, last year's Cheveley Park heroine.

Veracious will take her chance for Sir Michael Stoute and Cheveley Park Stud, Royal Ascot winner Aljazzi goes for Marco Botti with Martyn Meade's Wilamina and Roger Varian's Altyn Orda completing the field.