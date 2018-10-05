Gosden happy with Too Darn Hot gallop

Too Darn Hot and Frankie Dettori win The 188Bet Solario Stakes

Too Darn Hot continued his preparation for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes with a routine gallop in Newmarket on Friday morning.

John Gosden's colt claimed his third victory from as many starts with a scintillating display in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month.

The son of Dubawi is a red-hot favourite to round off an unbeaten juvenile campaign on the Rowley Mile on Saturday week and cement his place as ante-post favourite for next year's 2000 Guineas.

Accompanied by a galaxy of star stablemates including Enable, Cracksman and Roaring Lion, Too Darn Hot completed two routine canters up Warren Hill under his usual exercise rider, Maisie Hainey.

Following the work, Gosden said: "I am really looking forward to the Dewhurst with Too Darn Hot - it's the definitive two-year-old race and will again decide who is crowned champion two-year-old.

"He will do a little piece of work tomorrow (Saturday) morning, but not a huge work as he is a fit horse. It's just a matter of keeping him in the zone.

"Too Darn Hot's favourite thing is eating. After he gets back to the yard this morning, if he does not get his feed pot within two minutes he will start stamping - he wants to eat!"