Pretty Pollyanna among Fillies Mile 12 at Newmarket

Pretty Pollyanna is clear of her Newmarket rivals

Pretty Pollyanna tops a list of 12 contenders for Friday's bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

Michael Bell's Prix Morny winner is set for a swift return to Headquarters after finishing only fourth in the Cheveley Park Stakes last Saturday.

That Group One was contested over six furlongs and Pretty Pollyanna is due to tackle a mile for the first time in this heat.

Antonia De Vega has not raced since winning the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood at the end of August and she could step up in both class and trip for Ralph Beckett.

Aidan O'Brien has his usual strong hand with Frosty, Hermosa, Just Wonderful, Peach Tree, Pink Dogwood and Zagitova in the mix while Joseph O'Brien could run Iridessa.

Charlie Appleby's Beyond Reason could try to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the Moyglare Stud Stakes with Sir Michael Stoute's Layaleena and the John Gosden-trained Shambolic rounding out the dozen hopefuls.

Popular veterans Limato and Breton Rock feature among 13 confirmations for the Godolphin Stud And Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes.

The seven-furlong Group Two has also drawn another popular runner in Tom Hogan's stable stalwart Gordon Lord Byron with recent Doncaster winner Dancing Star a notable contender for Andrew Balding.

O'Brien has two to pick from in Navan maiden winner North Face and Lost Treasure, although that one is declared on Sunday's ParisLongchamp card.