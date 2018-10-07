Lily's Candle springs a surprise in Marcel Boussac

Pierre-Charles Boudot riding Lily's Candle (orange) win the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac

Lily's Candle came with a strong run on the outside to spring a surprise in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp.

The Fabrice Vermeulen-trained filly was held up at the rear of the field for most of the race, as Aidan O'Brien's Pink Dogwood made the running well into the straight.

Things got tight as several of the field tried to make their challenge, and it was Lily's Candle (28-1), who avoided the scrimmaging under a determined ride by Pierre-Charles Boudot.

Lily's Candle wore down Matematica in the final 50 yards to land the Group One spoils, with Star Terms, trained by Richard Hannon, running a big race in finishing a close third.

Hannon said: "I thought she was slightly unlucky, as she was a short of room at a vital stage and got tightened up.

"She's an improving horse and I will advise her owner to wrap her up for a tilt at the Guineas next year."