Wild Illusion wins the Prix de l'Opera for Godolphin

William Buick riding Wild Illusion (blue) win the Prix de l'Opera

Wild Illusion claimed her second Group One success of the season when landing the Prix de l'Opera at ParisLongchamp for trainer Charlie Appleby.

The daughter of Dubawi won the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc day last season.

She began the current campaign by finishing fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, second in the Oaks at Epsom and second again in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Wild Illusion rediscovered the winning habit when dropped to a mile and a quarter for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and she was a 15-8 favourite on her return to France.

Ridden by William Buick, Appleby's filly was always well positioned and battled her way to the lead halfway up the home straight.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Magic Wand kept her honest in the final furlong, but Wild Illusion was always doing enough to hold her at bay.

Buick said: "She's a filly that's always liked a bit of cut in the ground, so I was pleased to see the rain come.

"She's been a great filly to ride at the top level throughout the season and I was delighted with the way she buckled down at the finish."

O'Brien said of Magic Wand: "She ran well I'm delighted with her and she has options.

"But it's a funny time of year for the fillies, so let's get her back and see how she comes out of today."