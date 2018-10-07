Mabs Cross wins the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp

Mabs Cross

Mabs Cross lunged late to claim top honours in the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp.

The Michael Dods-trained filly was beaten just a nose by Alpha Delphini in the Nunthorpe at York in August and was an 11-1 shot to go one better.

With veteran French jockey Gerald Mosse on board for the first time with both Paul Mulrennan and Tom Eaves sidelined by injury, Mabs Cross looked to be struggling to keep up early on as hot favourite and defending champion Battaash set a furious pace.

However, while the latter began to falter late on, Mabs Cross finished powerfully to get up and secure a narrow victory.

Gold Vibe also came home strongly to finish second, beaten just a head, with Archie Watson's two-year-old Soldier's Call and Battaash close up in third and fourth place respectively.

Dods said: "We thought about stepping her up to six furlongs on Champions Day (Qipco British Champions Sprint) and also going for the Flying Five at the Curragh a few weeks ago because we thought that was the easier option, but there is only one Abbaye.

"That will be it now for this year and I'm looking forward to her coming back and going for all the top sprints next season."

Trainer Charlie Hills also confirmed Battaash would be roughed off for the season.

His rider, Jim Crowley, said: "I thought I was in trouble a fair way out, but in fairness to the horse he battled all the way to the line."