Romanised set for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot

Romanised

Ken Condon is banking on the fact Romanised will be fresher than most to help him return to winning ways in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner disappointed at Royal Ascot on very fast ground, and has only been seen once since then - when a creditable fifth to Alpha Centauri in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

That was just his fourth outing of the season, and come the end of this month Condon believes that could be a factor.

"It's all systems go for the QEII - he's training very well," said Condon.

"I hope he's going there a fresher horse than some, having only had the four starts, and he's in super form.

"He's worked nicely, and we're working nicely towards the QEII - and at the moment everything is good.

"The only thing that would worry me now is very deep ground - but even though the race is still some way off, it doesn't look like we'll get that."

He added: "I thought he ran a solid race in France.

"I thought he was booked for third. But he'd committed early enough down the middle of the track, and the first few horses were all on the stands side.

"I thought he ran very respectably, and it will be interesting to see who else turns up."