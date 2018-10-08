Too Darn Hot confirmed for Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket

Too Darn Hot and Frankie Dettori win The 188Bet Solario Stakes

Unbeaten colts Too Darn Hot, Ten Sovereigns and Sangarius feature among 12 confirmations for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

John Gosden's Too Darn Hot is certainly bred for the top as a brother to Lah Ti Dar and So Mi Dar, but he has been more precocious than those two, winning three times already.

Sangarius is two out of two for Sir Michael Stoute, who is looking to win the seven-furlong contest for the first time since Ajdal way back in 1986.

The Group One showpiece has provided an endless stream of future stars, with Frankel, Dawn Approach, Churchill and US Navy Flag all striking in the last 10 years alone.

Aidan O'Brien trained Churchill and US Navy Flag and while not appearing keen on running Ten Sovereigns in the immediate aftermath of his victory in the Middle Park Stakes over six furlongs, he has been left in.

As has O'Brien's Anthony Van Dyck, second in the National Stakes to Quorto last time out.

The Ballydoyle trainer can also call on Cape Of Good Hope, Christmas, Mohawk, Sydney Opera House, Van Beethoven and Western Australia.

Martyn Meade's Advertise is the only previous Group One winner to stand his ground, having won the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last time out.

Richard Hannon's Kuwait Currency completes the potential field.