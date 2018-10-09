Nakeeta faces crucial run in Moonee Valley Cup

Nakeeta - heading to Australia

Trainer Iain Jardine feels he may have to run Nakeeta in the Moonee Valley Cup to boost his chances of making the cut for the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The seven-year-old is in quarantine as he prepares for a second trip to Australia - having finished fifth in the 'race that stops a nation' in 2017, after winning the Ebor at York.

However, Nakeeta is some way off getting in the line-up at Flemington on November 6 after being allotted 53kg (8st 5lb) in the two-mile feature. As a result, Moonee Valley could be a required port of call on October 27.

"I don't think he'll get in, so he might have to run in the Moonee Valley race before the Melbourne Cup," said Jardine.

"Obviously if he was to show up in that he might get in, so we'll see."