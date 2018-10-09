Confiding finished for season and back next year

Martyn Meade - thoughts already on next year with Confiding

A debut winner at Newbury, the Iffraaj colt finished third in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood and also the Solario Stakes at Sandown on his next two outings.

He holds an entry in the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes, but Meade feels his immaturity has caught him out of late and he will benefit from a lengthy break.

"I don't think we'll go to Doncaster. I think he's a horse that will benefit from a little bit of time - and it can be a graveyard, that race," said Meade.

"I just want to look after him, really. I just thought he was immature at Goodwood and at Sandown - so I thought that, as he's such a nice horse, we'll just mind him a bit.

"He's perfectly OK. He's still in work, but we'll just look after him.

"We'll look at a Guineas trial - he might be back in the Craven or something like that."