Laurens in line for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Laurens - Queen Elizabeth II at Ascot likely next stop

Karl Burke has confirmed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot as the likely next target for his star filly Laurens.

The daughter of Siyouni claimed her fourth Group One success of the season, and her fifth top-level victory overall, when landing the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Laurens holds an entry in the Qipco Champion Stakes on October 20, but Burke is leaning towards keeping her to a mile in the QEII - for which she needs to be supplemented.

"We're delighted with her. She only lost four kilos on the whole trip and she looks in great shape," said the North Yorkshire-based trainer.

"She's got a great constitution, and I think she's come out of Saturday better than she came out of the Matron.

"We're definitely planning to run her again this year. I've spoken to John (Dance, owner), and at the moment we're leaning towards Ascot.

"She's in the Champion Stakes - but it's more likely we'll supplement for the QEII, especially if the ground is on the easy side."

Although Champions Day has emerged as the likely next port of call for Laurens, Burke is not ruling out the possibility of sending his filly across the Atlantic for next month's Breeders' Cup.

He added: "It's definitely not impossible she could do both. Nothing is set in stone, but we'll aim for Ascot and take it from there.

"If by the time Ascot comes around we felt she needed a bit more time, we could always wait and go straight to the Breeders' Cup, but we'll see.

"She has the option of the Mile (at the Breeders' Cup) and the one-mile-three-furlong race for fillies only (Breeders' Cup Filly And Mare Turf)."

One Burke inmate who is bound for the Breeders' Cup is his Group One-winning sprinter Havana Grey.

The Flying Five hero was not beaten far into eighth place in Sunday's Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp and is set for one final career outing at Churchill Downs before being retired to stud.

Burke said: "He has come out of the race fine, and all being well he'll go for the race over five and a half furlongs (Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint).

"That will probably be his finale."