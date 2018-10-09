Ian Williams targets Cesarewitch Stakes at Newmarket

Ian Williams

Ian Williams is ready to fire a three-pronged assault at the Dubai £500,000 Cesarewitch Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Alvechurch-based trainer saddled London Prize to finish second behind runaway winner Withhold in last year's renewal of the staying handicap and looks to hold a strong hand this season.

The stable's main contender appears to be Stars Over The Sea, who won the Cesarewitch Trial over the course and distance three weeks ago by upwards of 10 lengths.

Williams said: "The Cesarewitch has always been a great race and, especially now with its wonderful prize money, it needs recognising and supporting.

"Stars Over The Sea has done well since he won the Trial but it is a bit disappointing that Pat Cosgrave, who won on him that day, has been claimed (by Godolphin) to ride in Australia.

"Hopefully I will be able to find someone of similar quality to take the reins."

Williams is also looking forward to saddling Speedo Boy and Blue Rambler.

He added: "It looks like Monjeni won't get in, so I will have three runners on Saturday. It would be nice to go one better than I managed last year.

"Speedo Boy was unlucky in the Mallard Handicap (at Doncaster, finished fifth), where every avenue he went down turned out to be a cul-de-sac and he never got a true run at them.

"I am convinced that we have not seen the best of him yet. William Buick will ride.

"Blue Rambler picked up an injury 18 months ago and has taken his two recent runs to get back in shape. But I was particularly pleased with how he ran at Goodwood last time, where he had a blow before running on again, and he is by no means a rank outsider.

"George Downing will ride him again as the horse is owned by his father, Paul."