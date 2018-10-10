Silvestre de Sousa crowned champion again

Silvestre de Sousa - champion jockey again

Silvestre de Sousa has spoken of his pride as he stands on the verge of winning a third Stobart Champion Flat Jockey title.

The Championship concludes on Britain's richest raceday, QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday week, but De Sousa is over 35 winners clear of his nearest pursuer Oisin Murphy.

The 37-year-old will join Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore as the only current active jockeys to have won the crown three times - something which means a lot to him after a sluggish start to the season

"It means the world to me to win the Stobart Flat Jockeys' Championship for the third time," De Sousa said. "There are a lot of incredible jockeys in this country and some very good young jockeys coming through. All I want to do is ride more winners every year and give everything, not just for me but for my family as well. I just want to make them proud of what I'm doing and achieving.

"The other two Championship wins were good but this one feels even better. I have put a lot of effort in this year to win the title again, and it feels that extra bit special after having such a slow start to the season. To have matched Frankie and Ryan is an honour. They are two of the best jockeys in the world and both have won a huge amount of big races.

"I'm proud of what I've achieved in my career and it's nice to be in that mix with Ryan and Frankie. I'm just a boy from a small town in Northern Brazil, so to be in the position I am today, I am extremely proud of myself."