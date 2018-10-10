Dark Vision finished for season after Doncaster defeat

Dark Vision - finished for the season

Dark Vision will not run again this season following his disappointing display in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last month.

The son of Dream Ahead was bought by Godolphin after extending his unbeaten record to three in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Mark Johnston's charge was rated the biggest threat to 2000 Guineas favourite Too Darn Hot on his latest appearance on Town Moor, but never seemed to be going at any stage and trailed home last of the six runners.

Johnston later revealed Dark Vision would be sent for a bone scan at the Newmarket Equine Hospital as he feared his may have fractured his pelvis.

However, Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: "Nothing really came out of the scan. There's no serious injury anyway.

"We're going to give him a break now. He's finished for the year."

Dark Vision is a 33-1 shot for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket next May.

Johnston added: "We'll have to speak to the owners about what we do with him next spring.

"Whether we give him a prep run somewhere or go straight to one of the Classics, we'll see."