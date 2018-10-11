Too Darn Hot heads Dewhurst Stakes seven

Too Darn Hot

Too Darn Hot heads a field of seven declared for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The impeccably-bred son of Dubawi out of multiple Group One-winning mare Dar Re Mi has showed enormous potential in winning each of his three starts to date, completing his hat-trick with a dominant display in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

The John Gosden-trained colt now tries his hand at the top level for the first time.

After ruling out Middle Park victor Ten Sovereigns, Aidan O'Brien has a team of three as he bids to win the race for the fourth year in a row and for the seventh time in all.

The Ballydoyle handler saddles Anthony Van Dyck, Christmas and Royal Lodge scorer Mohawk. They filled the first three places in the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in August.

The promising Sangarius, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, is unbeaten in two starts and now steps up markedly in class, while Martyn Meade's Advertise is already a Group One winner having captured the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Richard Hannon's Kuwait Currency, winner of the Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury, completes the line-up.