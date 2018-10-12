Daniel Muscutt - injured in Chelmsford fall

Daniel Muscutt has suffered damage to his neck and back in a fall at Chelmsford on Thursday.

The jockey sustained the injuries when thrown from Pico Boulevard after about two furlongs in the one-mile novice stakes.

The George Peckham-trained two-year-old, who was making his racecourse debut, was fatally injured.

Muscutt was taken to hospital where he remained overnight.

"Danny has suffered a neck fracture, has fractures to his back and a cracked rib," said his agent, Paul Clarke.

"They are clean fractures which I think is why no surgery is needed. What is wrong with him will heal, however long it takes.

"You have to look at the positives in these situations. He has no head injury."