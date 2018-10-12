Enable in great form following win in the Arc

Enable fends off Sea Of Class to win the Arc

Enable is reported to be in rude health as connections consider future plans for the brilliant filly.

John Gosden's charge successfully defended her crown in a thrilling renewal of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, seeing off the William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class in a race for the ages.

In the immediate aftermath Gosden revealed her preparation had been far from straightforward since her winning reappearance in last month's September Stakes at Kempton.

However, the four-year-old looked in fine fettle as she traversed the Newmarket gallops on Friday morning, and Gosden could not be happier with how she has returned from her trip to Paris.

He said: "She is in very good form. We said we would make a decision (about her future) a good 10 days after the race. We will discuss everything and Prince Khalid (Abdullah, owner-breeder) will tell us what we are doing - it is as simple as that.

"She blew hard after the race, harder than usual. She went back to Chantilly that night. We gave her breakfast at 4am, she ate that and got on the van and ate everything here.

"She has been great since and she is an extraordinary athlete."

Gosden admitted it was "nip and tuck" whether Enable would be able to defend her Arc crown after she suffered a slight temperature.

He added: "I was pretty anxious going into it as we lost a week.

"Losing a filly for five days that should be cantering and working knocks you back and we went back to where we were before the Kempton race.

"You lose the benefit of having a run and she missed her main work. It was a bit nip and tuck."