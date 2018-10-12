Sergei Prokofiev hits right notes at Newmarket

Donnacha O'Brien riding Sergei Prokofiev at Newmarket

Sergei Prokofiev could be bound for the Breeders' Cup after outclassing his rivals in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien's colt looked a top-class prospect after registering successive wins in the spring and was far from disgraced when third behind Calyx and Advertise in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He was a shade disappointing on his two most recent outings in the Phoenix and Middle Park Stakes, but showed his true colours in this five-furlong Group Three on the Rowley Mile under a confident ride from the trainer's son, Donnacha.

The 3-1 favourite was still at the rear of the field racing inside the final two furlongs, but made rapid headway once switched wide and passed the post a length and a quarter clear of Well Done Fox, without being asked for maximum effort.

O'Brien said: "He was always so quick at home. The first time we stepped him up to six furlongs he lost that bit of brilliance. It's amazing the difference a furlong makes - obviously he is really a five-furlong horse.

"We were going to let him relax wherever he was. Donnacha did give him a very good ride. It's very rare to come from the back like that.

"It's possible he could go to America (Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint). He has had a busy enough campaign and it might be possible we put him away for next year."