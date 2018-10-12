Limato lands the hat-trick as resurgence continues at HQ

Harry Bentley and Limato

Limato continued his resurgence by successfully defending his crown in the Godolphin Stud And Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes at Newmarket.

Henry Candy's stable star won twice at Group One level in 2016, landing the July Cup and the Prix de la Foret, but his only victory of last season came in this seven-furlong Group Two.

The six-year-old was disappointing in the first half of the current campaign, including over a mile in the Lockinge at Newbury and the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot and again failing to fire when bidding for a second July Cup.

However, confidence-boosting Listed-race wins at Newmarket and York got his career back on track and he completed his hat-trick in some style in the hands of Harry Bentley.

The 7-4 favourite was always travelling within his comfort zone and never looked in danger of being caught after striking the front, scoring by a length and a quarter from Zonderland.