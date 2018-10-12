Iridessa surprise winner of Fillies' Mile

Iridessa wins the bet365 Fillies' Mile

Iridessa was a surprise winner of the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

Joseph O'Brien's youngster made a big impression when making a winning debut at Killarney in July, before finishing fifth in the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh and third in a Listed race at Leopardstown.

She looked to have her work cut out stepped up to Group One level, but struck gold at 14-1 in the hands of Wayne Lordan.

Pretty Pollyanna, winner of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and Prix Morny during the summer, was bidding to bounce back from a slightly disappointing effort in the Cheveley Park a fortnight ago and looked the likeliest winner when cruising to the lead under Danny Tudhope.

However, tackling a mile for the first time, she gave best inside the final furlong and it was left for Iridessa and Aidan O'Brien's 5-2 favourite Hermosa to fight it out.

Iridessa quickened up best and was always doing enough to hold Hermosa at bay by a length and a half. Pretty Pollyanna was another three-quarters of a length back in third.