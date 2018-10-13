Norway clear-cut winner of Zetland Stakes

Norway is well on top in the Zetland Stakes

Norway showed stamina will be his forte after staying on powerfully to give trainer Aidan O'Brien back-to-back victories in the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Having landed the 10-furlong prize 12 months ago with subsequent St Leger winner Kew Gardens, the Ballydoyle maestro repeated the trick with the full brother to 2013 Derby hero Ruler Of The World.

Despite being a bit green the 7-2 shot found plenty for pressure under Seamie Heffernan to defeat I'll Have Another by a length.

O'Brien said: "I'm delighted with him. That was a lovely experience for him. He stays well and the last day he won well and galloped to the line. He is a beautifully bred horse.

"It is possible (going to France for Criterium de Saint-Cloud). He is a lovely big horse and he doesn't have to go there as he has had that experience coming here. It's a possibility though as he is in it.

"He is a lovely horse as he is a brother to Ruler Of The World and half brother to Duke Of Marmalade."

Having earlier combined to land the Dewhurst Stakes with Too Darn Hot, John Gosden and Frankie Dettori completed doubles after Perfection (3-1 joint-favourite) claimed the Listed Dubai Life British EBF Boadicea Stakes.

Runner-up at the track last Saturday, the Dutch Art filly went one better with a neck verdict over Classical Times.

The Newmarket handler said: "We were giving a lot of weight away last time and I wouldn't normally run them twice in a week.

"We ran her in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and we thought we had that sewn up. It took the trainer a long time to work out the trip.

"She will not run again this season and I'm not sure if she will stay in training or go to stud."

Scottish trainer Keith Dalgleish claimed his first winner at the track after Caballero (4-1) struck gold under Joe Fanning in the #Mydubai Nursery.

Fanning said: "He is a nice horse. Keith said he would go well and he is never far wrong.

"I would like to think he would make a three-year-old as he is a nice, big horse. The ground was a big part of it today."

Euginio lunged late to claim top honours in the concluding Group Three Darley Stakes in the hands of Hayley Turner.

The admirable Forest Ranger battled his way to the lead inside the last of nine furlongs, but Richard Hannon's 13-2 shot Euginio enjoyed a dream run up the rail and got up to score by a neck.