Too Darn Hot slams Dewhurst rivals

Frankie Dettori celebrates as Too Darn Hot wins the Dewhurst

Too Darn Hot's turbo kicked in late on as he ran out a dominant winner of the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

The beautifully-bred son of Dubawi, out of the top-class racemare Dar Re Mi, looked every inch a superstar in the making after winning his first three starts, with successive victories at Sandown followed by an impressive triumph in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

John Gosden's youngster was an even-money favourite to maintain his unbeaten record on his Group One debut and ultimately got the job done in scintillating style.

Christmas, the outsider of three runners for Aidan O'Brien, ensured the pace was sound, with his stablemate Anthony Van Dyck and Martyn Meade's Phoenix Stakes hero Advertise his two closest pursuers.

Just for a moment Too Darn Hot looked in trouble in behind, with Frankie Dettori having to get to work with over two furlongs to run.

Advertise and Anthony Van Dyck moved on, but once in clear daylight, Too Darn Hot fairly rocketed home and Dettori was even able to salute the crowd as he passed the post with two and three-quarter lengths in hand.

Advertise was a clear second.

Dettori told ITV Racing: "I've been trying 30 years to win this race

"He's an amazing horse and in the end I was struggling to ease him down.

"He's had three easy races and today he was getting knocked about and running in snatches. For a minute I thought I was in trouble and then the turbo kicked in.

"He's up with the best I've ridden, he's got a good cruising speed and he moves his legs really fast!

"He's got pace, he's bred to stay but I think the Guineas will be the next stop."

Gosden said: "He wasn't happy on the ground running into the dip and you could see he was a little unbalanced, but you could see when Frankie got him to meet the rising ground he just flew.

"I stood and watched it with Aidan and they set a proper gallop. It was a serious race and I thought Advertise ran a fabulous race.

"I had misgivings about running him (Too Darn Hot). I walked the track this morning and it is firm, but he showed his class up the hill."

Too Darn Hot was cut to as short as 5-4 for next year's 2000 Guineas and Gosden is looking forward to his return to the Rowley Mile next spring.

He continued: "It would be lovely to come back for the Guineas. He is blessed with an awful lot of speed.

"He is a fabulous two-year-old, he really is and if he is in good form ahead of the Guineas we will go for it.

"It is not often you go maiden, Group Three, Group Two, Group One but he has got that kind of sheer ability."

Like Dettori, Gosden was winning the Dewhurst for the first time, and added: "I don't know why us old gits have taken so long to get there!"

Meade was understandably proud of Advertise's performance in defeat.

He said: "He travelled all the way through the race and I think he lost his action in the dip. He is a big horse and it took a bit of time for him to get his act together and come on again.

"He was running on at the end and I think he will get a mile. Oisin (Murphy) was thrilled to bits with him.

"I think it's all systems go for the 2000 Guineas. That's the plan.

"The ground would not have helped him and he has done nothing wrong in my view apart from winning."

Anthony Van Dyck was third for Aidan O'Brien, who said: "We were delighted. Our horse ran a very solid race and the second was already a Group One winner.

"Obviously our horse will stay further so we are delighted with the run. We will start him in the spring and train him for the Classic races."