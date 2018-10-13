Major Jumbo wins Coral Sprint Trophy

Trainer Kevin Ryan - won the feature

Josephine Gordon steered Major Jumbo to a lucrative success in the Coral Sprint Trophy at York.

Kevin Ryan's grey rounded off last season with victory over this course and distance and made a successful reappearance at Newmarket in April.

Although he had failed to add to his tally since, he has run some fine races in defeat, most notably finishing a close-up third in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

The four-year-old disappointed on his most recent outing in the Ayr Gold Cup, but showed his true colours back on the Knavesmire, getting the better of a protracted duel with stablemate Teruntum Star before repelling the late challenge of Flying Pursuit by three-quarters of a length at 12-1.

Kimberella flew home for third with Teruntum Star fading into fourth.

Ryan said: "Her agent rang when the entries came out, and I said I'd 'put Josie on Major Jumbo.

"I know (owner) Mr Rahman is a big fan of hers, and we all know how good a rider she is.

"She's obviously done her homework. She knew everything about the horse, and you don't have to say an awful lot to her.

"I was afraid the year was going to run out without him popping up in a big one, and he's got his just deserts now. That will be it for him now.

"This time of year, if you've got sprinters good enough to be in it, it's worth a lot of money and the year has nearly finished, so you throw as many darts at the board as you can.

Gordon said: "He's so game. Early on, I thought it was such hard work in this wind.

"But he's the sort of horse who's so consistent you can sit anywhere and do what you want with him."