Exciting times ahead for Dewhurst hero Too Darn Hot

Frankie Dettori celebrates as Too Darn Hot wins the Dewhurst

Connections of Too Darn Hot are confident the brilliant colt will stay a mile and a quarter next year - but any further than that is in the lap of the gods.

The beautifully-bred son of Dubai out of top-class racemare Dar Re Mi is as low as 5-4 favourite for the Qipco 2000 Guineas, after he blew away the opposition in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Pundits and racing fans alike are now purring with anticipation to see just what the John Gosden-trained Too Darn Hot, unbeaten in four races, can achieve in 2019.

"He seems to have extraordinary speed. That's not to say he won't stay beyond a mile, because obviously his first race at Sandown was over a mile," Simon Marsh, racing manager to owners Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber, told Racing UK's Luck On Sunday programme.

"I think as he develops he will probably stay further, but he does have incredible speed.

"We will obviously have to see next year when he has matured from two to three and how he goes through the spring, but I wouldn't see there would be a problem up to a mile and a quarter.

"He's galloping out in his races so well. At Doncaster it took Frankie (Dettori) about half a mile to pull him up and yesterday he galloped out way beyond the line, so I don't think there's any reason to believe he won't stay at least a mile and a quarter.

Beyond that, we'll see."

Marsh also had news of William Hill St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar, who is set for next weekend's Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

He said: "John said to me the other day he'd never known anything he'd run in the St Leger come out of it so well.

"She's had a very good break and it doesn't look like with the weather that it will be fast ground at Ascot, so it should be all in her favour."