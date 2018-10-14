Waldgeist and Talismanic set for Breeders' Cup

Andre Fabre

Waldgeist and Talismanic could fly the French flag for Andre Fabre at the Breeders' Cup next month at Churchill Downs.

Talismanic already has a Breeders' Cup win to his name having caused something of a surprise at Del Mar last year in the Turf.

He disappointed in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, but remains in contention for a trip Stateside, along with Waldgeist, who finished fourth in the race from stall 13.

Stablemate Cloth Of Stars went one place better in third, meaning he has been placed in the race for the last two years, but a decision has still to be made regarding his future plans.

"I think Waldgeist could have maybe been closer with an inside draw, but you can do nothing about that and from an outside draw I was quite happy with him," said Fabre,

"I was disappointed with Talismanic, I don't know what happened to him. Cloth Of Stars ran a good race.

"Talismanic and Waldgeist will be entered in the Breeders' Cup, whether Cloth Of Stars runs again will be up to Sheikh Mohammed."