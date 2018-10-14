High hopes for Muntahaa in Lexington Melbourne Cup bid

Jim Crowley riding Muntahaa to victory in the Sky Bet Ebor at York

John Gosden hopes Muntahaa can follow up his victory in the Ebor by making what is likely to be his final start for him a winning one in the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

The five-year-old son of Dansili will sign off his career for the Newmarket handler in the 'race that stops a nation' on November 6, before remaining in Australia, where he will be trained by David Hayes.

Gosden, who has once more enjoyed such a brilliant season, said: "He flew out on Thursday. Hopefully if he is in good order he goes straight to the Melbourne Cup, as he gets in off 55.5 kilograms. We've no time for a prep run.

"Jim (Crowley) is going out to ride him and I think he is then going to stay with David Hayes afterwards."

Back nearer home, Gosden has not ruled out the possibility of recent Newmarket winners Turgenev and Kick On taking their chance in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on October 27.

He said: "It's a possibility Turgenev could go to Doncaster, as he seems in good form after his win at Newmarket.

"His Doncaster race (won by subsequent Group One scorer Royal Marine) his working out well, but we've also left Kick On, who is a nice Charm Spirit colt, in it as well."