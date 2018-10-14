Ruby Walsh out of luck on return at Limerick

Ruby Walsh

Ruby Walsh failed to make a winning return from injury when beaten on both his comeback rides at Limerick.

The 12-times champion Irish jump jockey had been expected to land the Maurice Powers Solicitors Irish EBF Mares Hurdle on the Willie Mullins-trained Good Thyne Tara, but the 4-9 shot was only third after making the running.

She had no more to give when tackled in the straight and it was left to stablemate Robin De Carlow, ridden by Paul Townend, to outpoint Awayinthewest by two lengths.

Townend said: "She is learning on the job and they went a good gallop up front and we were able to pick up the pieces.

"Barry (Geraghty, on Awayinthewest) kept Ruby good and honest up front and we were able to mop up the pieces up the straight.

"She was rushed off her feet a bit early at Kilbeggan the last day and that experience and the step up in trip suited her."

Walsh, sidelined since taking a crashing fall at Killarney in August, had earlier been out of luck on Getareason in the Dunraven Hotel Adare Novice Hurdle, as Percy Veer sprang a 25-1 surprise.

The Mullins-trained 5-4 favourite Getareason had every chance, but faded out of contention from the second-last flight.

The Eric McNamara-trained Percy Veer took over at that flight under Davy Russell and went on to score by three lengths from Calie Du Mesnil.

McNamara said: "He takes a good strong ride - Paul (Townend) was very good on him at Listowel the last day and when he wasn't available, I wanted to get someone like that to ride him.

"It was definitely a career-best for the horse and he is improving and stays really well. He probably outstayed them today and is a horse to look forward to."

He added: "He wouldn't want the ground too heavy, but the Dorans Pride Hurdle back here over Christmas would be an obvious race for him. There's no reason why he won't jump a fence in time, either."